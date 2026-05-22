Chennai outage Friday for electricity board maintenance 9am to 2pm

Thirumudivakkam and T Nagar areas listed

If you are in Thirumudivakkam (think MKB Nagar, Women's Industrial Estate, Thiruneermalai Main Road, Perumal Nagar, Palm Rivera Apartment, or Royal Castle Apartment), or nearby spots like Kumaran Nagar and Valuthalampedu, plan ahead.

T Nagar folks on Thyagaraya Road, North Boag Road, Usman Road, and Arcot Street should also be ready.

The electricity board says power could come back early if work wraps up sooner, so hang tight and cooperate with maintenance teams for a smoother process.