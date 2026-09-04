Chennai parents detained confronting CM convoy over son's alleged death
India
On Thursday in Chennai, the parents of a young engineering graduate, who allegedly died in police custody, were detained after they tried to stop Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's convoy.
Hoping for his help, they attempted to get his attention near the Secretariat.
The couple and their relatives have been protesting since their son's death, seeking justice in the case.
Video shows father run toward convoy
Video footage shows the father jumping over a railing and running toward the convoy, with his wife following right behind.
Police quickly stepped in before they could reach the chief minister's car and took them away for questioning.
Officials said the pair had crossed into a restricted security area while the convoy was moving.