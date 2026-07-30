Chennai passenger Nandagopal tricked by fake customs officer, necklace stolen
India
A 23-year-old named Nandagopal was tricked at Chennai airport when a man pretending to be a customs officer claimed a woman's gold necklace was smuggled and needed to be checked.
The woman had just flown in from Coimbatore, and the fake officer took the envelope with the jewelry, then simply walked off.
Nandagopal reports, airport police review CCTV
Once they realized they'd been scammed, Nandagopal reported it right away to actual customs officials and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).
Airport police are now checking closed-circuit television footage to track down the thief and recover the necklace.