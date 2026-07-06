Chennai pauses over ₹600cr new projects as ₹2000cr bills accumulate
Chennai's city government just hit pause on over ₹600 crore worth of new projects because they're facing a big financial crunch: pending bills have piled up to ₹2,000 crore.
Only ongoing works like the Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam are safe for now, while fresh big-ticket plans are shelved.
Chennai ward funds unpaid at ₹5L
Annual maintenance funds for each ward have been slashed to ₹5 lakh and remain unpaid, which means local health centers aren't getting much-needed repairs.
Some tenders, like the Velachery bridge, were canceled to slow spending and rethink priorities, but money-making projects like pedestrian plazas and car parks will still move forward.
To dig out of this hole, GCC just kicked off a longer property tax collection drive and is working on boosting its credit rating so it can borrow from groups like the Asian Development Bank when things look up.