Chennai ward funds unpaid at ₹5L

Annual maintenance funds for each ward have been slashed to ₹5 lakh and remain unpaid, which means local health centers aren't getting much-needed repairs.

Some tenders, like the Velachery bridge, were canceled to slow spending and rethink priorities, but money-making projects like pedestrian plazas and car parks will still move forward.

To dig out of this hole, GCC just kicked off a longer property tax collection drive and is working on boosting its credit rating so it can borrow from groups like the Asian Development Bank when things look up.