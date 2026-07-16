Chennai police detained journalist Vijayan in 35cr Operation Meghalaya probe

Senior journalist Vijayan has been detained by Chennai police for questioning in a high-profile case dubbed "Operation Meghalaya."

Authorities say there was a plot involving ₹35 crore to persuade 15 Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLAs to switch sides and destabilize Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's government.

Police pointed to suspicious chats between Vijayan and the main accused, Thirunavukkarasu, as the reason for his detention.