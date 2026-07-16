Chennai police detained journalist Vijayan in 35cr Operation Meghalaya probe
Senior journalist Vijayan has been detained by Chennai police for questioning in a high-profile case dubbed "Operation Meghalaya."
Authorities say there was a plot involving ₹35 crore to persuade 15 Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLAs to switch sides and destabilize Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's government.
Police pointed to suspicious chats between Vijayan and the main accused, Thirunavukkarasu, as the reason for his detention.
Vijayan's phone seized amid 12 arrests
Vijayan's phone has been taken for forensic checks as part of a wider investigation that's already seen 12 arrests.
DMK MP Kanimozhi called his detention and phone seizure "arbitrarily," saying it threatens press freedom and demanding his release.
Meanwhile, police maintain they're just following legal procedures as the case unfolds.