Chennai police put out lookout circular for Archana Veeramani
Chennai police have put out a lookout circular for Archana Veeramani after she was stopped at the airport trying to fly to Singapore on October 23, 2026.
She was let go later, saying she felt unwell.
Authorities think she may have knowledge of certain suspicious money transactions done to help her father, R. Veeramani, evade legal action.
R. Veeramani faces POCSO charges
R. Veeramani and his associate Shanthi are facing serious charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
Police have also flagged five persons, including Archana Veeramani, and frozen business accounts linked to suspicious transactions.
The investigation is close to wrapping up, with plans to question Veeramani, his associate Shanti, and her husband Mahendra Simhan soon.
Plus, they are still searching for another suspect believed to be hiding in the United Kingdom.