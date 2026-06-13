Chennai police suspect Dharini harmed Shreya then took own life
India
A heartbreaking case in Chennai: 25-year-old Dharini and her three-month-old daughter Shreya were found dead in their apartment on Friday, June 12, 2026.
Police believe Dharini may have taken her own life after possibly harming her child, though investigations are still ongoing.
Husband at work, postpartum depression highlighted
Dharini's husband was at work when the tragedy occurred. Family members discovered the bodies later that evening.
Police say Dharini had struggled with depression, which reportedly worsened after giving birth.
The case is highlighting how important mental health support is for new moms, and why reaching out for help matters.
(If you or someone you know needs support, helplines like 104 or 14416 are available.)