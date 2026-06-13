Chennai police suspect Dharini harmed Shreya then took own life

Husband at work, postpartum depression highlighted

Dharini's husband was at work when the tragedy occurred. Family members discovered the bodies later that evening.

Police say Dharini had struggled with depression, which reportedly worsened after giving birth.

The case is highlighting how important mental health support is for new moms, and why reaching out for help matters.

(If you or someone you know needs support, helplines like 104 or 14416 are available.)