Chennai power cut for maintenance affects over 90 areas Friday

Residents encouraged to check Minnagam portal

Neighborhoods like Ambattur, Mylapore, Besant Nagar, and Kottivakkam will be hit by the outage.

If things go smoothly, power might be back before 2pm

For real-time updates or early restoration news, residents are encouraged to check the Minnagam portal.

The electricity minister also mentioned that there's extra monitoring now to keep disruptions in check across Tamil Nadu.