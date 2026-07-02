Chennai power cut for maintenance affects over 90 areas Friday
India
Heads up, Chennai! There's a scheduled power cut across more than 90 areas on Friday, July 3, from 9am to 2pm.
TNEB says it's all about doing some much-needed maintenance so the city gets safer and more reliable electricity, especially with the old infrastructure needing attention.
Residents encouraged to check Minnagam portal
Neighborhoods like Ambattur, Mylapore, Besant Nagar, and Kottivakkam will be hit by the outage.
If things go smoothly, power might be back before 2pm
For real-time updates or early restoration news, residents are encouraged to check the Minnagam portal.
The electricity minister also mentioned that there's extra monitoring now to keep disruptions in check across Tamil Nadu.