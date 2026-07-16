Chennai power cut Friday July 17 as TNEB performs maintenance
India
Heads up, Chennai! There's a planned power cut across the city on Friday, July 17, from 9am to 2pm.
TNEB is doing essential maintenance in over 50 areas, so you might want to charge your devices and plan ahead.
The good news: if they wrap up early, power could be back before 2pm.
Besant Nagar and other areas affected
Neighborhoods like Besant Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Kamarajar Salai, Valmiki Street, Kalakshetra Road (and spots in Avadi, Puzhal, Taramani, and Pallavaram) will be affected.
TNEB says it's all routine work to upgrade the city's power system for more reliable electricity.
So if you rely on electricity for work or classes during that time, make sure you're prepped!