Chennai Press Club condemns alleged assault on reporter Dev Kotak
India
The Chennai Press Club has strongly condemned the attack on Times Now reporter Dev Kotak, who was allegedly assaulted while covering student protests live at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.
The incident has sparked outrage among journalists and political leaders, with many calling for strict action against those involved.
Press Club urges Delhi Police probe
In its statement, the Press Club called the attack "completely unacceptable" and stressed that press freedom is a pillar of democracy.
They urged Delhi Police to launch a swift, fair investigation and asked protest organizers to ensure journalists can do their jobs safely, without fear or intimidation.