Chennai residents want GCC to tackle growing debris problem
Chennai locals are calling out the growing problem of sand and debris piling up on city roads, making it tough—and sometimes risky—for people walking or driving.
Spots like Anna Nagar 18th Main Road and South Cooum River Road are especially affected, and residents want the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to take stronger action.
Residents and councilors weigh in
People like C. Balaji and S. Raja say the GCC hasn't done enough to clear things up, while councilor M. Renuka is asking for better cleaning vehicles to tackle roads, medians, and sidewalks.
The city is also looking at redesigning trouble spots with concrete or paver blocks so cleanups get easier.
What the experts say
Urban engineering expert K.P. Subramaniam says regular cleaning—especially of stormwater drains—is a must.
If you spot debris issues before this year's Northeast monsoon hits, you can report them to the appropriate authorities.