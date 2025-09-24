'The Voice': Isaiah Mendoza dies in tragic car accident India Sep 24, 2025

After recently earning his driver's license, 16-year-old Isaiah Mendoza lost his life in a car accident on Santa Clara's Lawrence Expressway on September 20, 2025.

Police say Mendoza's Honda Accord appeared to be speeding when it hit another car and then crashed into a traffic signal pole.

Two friends riding with him had minor injuries; the other driver, also a minor, is cooperating with investigators.