'The Voice': Isaiah Mendoza dies in tragic car accident
After recently earning his driver's license, 16-year-old Isaiah Mendoza lost his life in a car accident on Santa Clara's Lawrence Expressway on September 20, 2025.
Police say Mendoza's Honda Accord appeared to be speeding when it hit another car and then crashed into a traffic signal pole.
Two friends riding with him had minor injuries; the other driver, also a minor, is cooperating with investigators.
Candlelight vigil held; GoFundMe campaign launched
Isaiah was a student at Wilcox High School and played on the soccer and baseball teams. His family called him driven and talented.
The school district shared its condolences as hundreds gathered for a candlelight vigil to honor him.
A GoFundMe campaign supporting his family has already raised over $37,000.