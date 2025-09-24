Thane: 7 boys gang-raped, blackmailed minor for months
Seven young men from Thane district have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 17-year-old college student over several months.
The group reportedly blackmailed her with secretly recorded videos after one of them, whom she met on Instagram in April 2025, shared the footage with his friends.
The abuse continued at different locations until her family discovered explicit videos online and reported it to the police.
Investigators looking into how lodges allowed minor to check in
Police have taken seven suspects into custody—most from affluent backgrounds—while one accused is still missing. All face serious charges under rape and child protection laws.
Investigators are also looking into how local lodges allowed a minor to check in, with Deputy Commissioner Atul Zende leading the case.
A medical exam confirmed the victim became pregnant during this period but later suffered a miscarriage.