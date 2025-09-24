Thane: 7 boys gang-raped, blackmailed minor for months India Sep 24, 2025

Seven young men from Thane district have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 17-year-old college student over several months.

The group reportedly blackmailed her with secretly recorded videos after one of them, whom she met on Instagram in April 2025, shared the footage with his friends.

The abuse continued at different locations until her family discovered explicit videos online and reported it to the police.