ED charges art dealer, banker in ₹18cr scam

Desai got pulled in for connecting banker to Rajpal

Investigators found that Rajpal faked documents and shipping invoices to make everything look legit, even pretending Parmar was a Maharaja to boost the paintings' value.

Some of the stolen money—about ₹4.91 crore—was spent on bogus gold deals, while the rest went toward personal and business expenses.

Advocate Vihang Desai also got pulled in for connecting the banker to Rajpal.

The case heads to court next month—a reminder that buying art can be risky if you don't do your homework!