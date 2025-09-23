Next Article
Kolkata's electrocution deaths during floods spotlight India's electrical safety crisis
India
Kolkata's worst rainfall in 37 years left parts of the city underwater on September 23, 2025—and tragically, at least nine people died after being electrocuted during the flooding.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called out the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation for "lapses," bringing India's ongoing struggles with electrical safety back into focus.
Experts say underground cabling could save lives
India saw around 110,000 electrocution deaths between 2011 and 2020—a nearly 50% jump over the decade—mostly due to unsafe wiring, illegal connections, and exposed cables.
Experts say it's time for real change: things like underground cabling and better upkeep could save lives, especially as extreme weather becomes more common in cities like Kolkata.