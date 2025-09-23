Next Article
Punjab flood relief work, border security tech discussed with PM
India
Punjab Governor and Administrator of UT Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria, on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to talk about how Punjab and Chandigarh are handling recent floods.
They discussed ongoing relief work—like helping families bounce back, fixing damaged roads and buildings, and keeping health risks in check.
Talk on job creation in border areas
The duo also talked about using anti-drone tech to strengthen border security with Pakistan.
To create more jobs for young people, they explored ideas like growing industries in border areas, linking colleges with top accreditations, and rolling out a startup policy.
Plus, there was some buzz about turning Chandigarh into a 'gift city' for business growth and making it a bigger sports hub down the line.