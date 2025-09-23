IAF's MiG-21 to bid adieu on September 26 India Sep 23, 2025

The Indian Air Force is saying goodbye to the MiG-21 on September 26, after more than 60 years of service.

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh will lead a special flypast to mark the end of an era for this iconic jet—once the pride of the fleet but later known as the "flying coffin" because of its accident record.