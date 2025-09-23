Next Article
IAF's MiG-21 to bid adieu on September 26
India
The Indian Air Force is saying goodbye to the MiG-21 on September 26, after more than 60 years of service.
Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh will lead a special flypast to mark the end of an era for this iconic jet—once the pride of the fleet but later known as the "flying coffin" because of its accident record.
Transition to Tejas
The MiG-21 played a huge role in India's military history, from key missions in the 1971 war to training generations of pilots.
Now, with its retirement, the IAF is moving forward with modern jets like the Tejas LCA Mark 1A—signaling a fresh chapter for India's air defense and pilot training.