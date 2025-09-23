Elphinstone bridge closure: Daily life in Mumbai's Parel-Lower Parel corridor

Mumbai just closed its Elphinstone Road bridge for demolition, and it's thrown daily life off balance. What used to be a quick 15-20 minutes commute between Parel East and Lower Parel now takes up to 90 minutes, making things tough for office-goers, healthcare workers, and parents managing school runs.

Police have set up detours through Tilak Bridge and Curry Road Bridge, but the extra cars are clogging up roads.

For many commuters, the delays are still dragging on for up to an hour.

For small vendors, foot traffic is key to survival With fewer people passing by, nearby shops and small vendors say their sales have dropped by half.

It's especially hard on those who depend on daily foot traffic—but officials promise this pain is temporary.