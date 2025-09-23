Navi Mumbai airport's opening delayed over naming issue
The opening of Navi Mumbai International Airport, planned for September 30, has been postponed.
Maharashtra minister Ganesh Naik confirmed it's set to be named after late activist D B Patil—if the central government signs off.
The naming issue has triggered protests from local Agri-Koli communities and leaders demanding Patil's legacy be respected.
Airport to ease crowding at Mumbai's main airport
This airport is a big deal for Mumbai—it's designed to ease crowding at the main airport and eventually handle up to 50 million passengers a year.
But political tensions around its name have delayed things, with local groups and politicians clashing over how best to honor community icons.
The project is also key for boosting jobs and improving travel in the region, so all eyes are on when—and how—it finally opens.