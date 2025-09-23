Navi Mumbai airport's opening delayed over naming issue

Airport to ease crowding at Mumbai's main airport

This airport is a big deal for Mumbai—it's designed to ease crowding at the main airport and eventually handle up to 50 million passengers a year.

But political tensions around its name have delayed things, with local groups and politicians clashing over how best to honor community icons.

The project is also key for boosting jobs and improving travel in the region, so all eyes are on when—and how—it finally opens.