Chennai rolls out heat wave plan across 754 public sites
Chennai's city officials are rolling out a big heat wave safety plan across 754 spots, including hospitals, Amma Canteens, and homeless shelters.
Medical teams in all 15 city zones are now trained to handle heat stroke cases, and essential medicines are stocked up at health centers.
Chennai stocks 130,000+ ORS packets
To help everyone stay hydrated, GCC has made over 130,000 ORS packets available at its facilities.
They're also reminding folks to carry umbrellas or wear caps, and to skip outdoor activities during the hottest hours.
Extra care is being taken for kids, pregnant women, and seniors, with parents encouraged to let children play outside only in the mornings or evenings.
The city's command center is keeping an eye on temperatures and sharing safety alerts as needed.