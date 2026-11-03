Chennai sends 12 vehicles to fix 2,128 potholes for monsoon
Chennai's roads are feeling rough: 2,128 potholes and damaged patches remain untouched as of November 1.
The city's civic body just kicked off a big repair drive on November 2, sending out 12 vehicles to tackle the problem as part of monsoon preparedness.
This push follows Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's instruction to repair potholes using concrete and cold-mix materials.
Chennai reports 6,808 repairs completed
Out of 8,160 potholes and damaged patches found last month across 2,946 roads, 6,808 have already been fixed.
Some areas like Tiruvottiyur still have hundreds left to go, while Valasaravakkam is almost done with just 12 pending.
The city has set aside ₹21.8 crore for these repairs (split between interior roads and bus routes) and is stocking up on extra repair materials to keep things moving without delays.