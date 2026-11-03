Chennai sends 12 vehicles to fix 2,128 potholes for monsoon

Out of 8,160 potholes and damaged patches found last month across 2,946 roads, 6,808 have already been fixed.

Some areas like Tiruvottiyur still have hundreds left to go, while Valasaravakkam is almost done with just 12 pending.

The city has set aside ₹21.8 crore for these repairs (split between interior roads and bus routes) and is stocking up on extra repair materials to keep things moving without delays.