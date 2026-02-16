Chennai: Software glitch hits digital payments on city busses
Chennai's city busses hit a snag on Monday morning—a software glitch knocked out digital ticket payments, so conductors issued printed tickets and accepted cash, although commuters using the Chennai One card were not affected.
With nearly 1.5 lakh tickets issued daily through digital payment modes such as NCMC and UPI, and MTC operating 3,300 busses, it was a real hassle for regular commuters who rely on quick UPI or card taps.
Lucky commuters
If you were using the Chennai One card, you were in luck—commuters using the card did not face any issues.
Since its launch in September 2025, the app's been catching on fast, with daily sales jumping from 20k to 35k tickets.
Clearly, more folks are happy to ditch cash when they can.
MTC working to fix the issue
MTC says they're working hard to fix things by the afternoon shift.
This isn't the first time their machines have glitched out—past issues hit keypads and screens too—but they're hoping for a quick comeback so digital payments can roll again soon.