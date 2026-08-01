Chennai student Dhanush dies after alleged attack by 11 students

A tragic incident unfolded in Chennai on Friday when Dhanush, an 18-year-old Class 12 student, was allegedly attacked by a group of 11 students near the Tiruvottiyur bus terminus.

The violence reportedly started after a disagreement between Dhanush and another student, Dhanushkumar.

The group took him from the vicinity of the school to the bus stand and assaulted him, then fled the scene.