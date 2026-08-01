Chennai student Dhanush dies after alleged attack by 11 students
India
A tragic incident unfolded in Chennai on Friday when Dhanush, an 18-year-old Class 12 student, was allegedly attacked by a group of 11 students near the Tiruvottiyur bus terminus.
The violence reportedly started after a disagreement between Dhanush and another student, Dhanushkumar.
The group took him from the vicinity of the school to the bus stand and assaulted him, then fled the scene.
Murder case registered, students questioned
Dhanush was found unconscious by passers-by around 4:45pm and rushed to Government Stanley Hospital, but sadly he didn't make it.
Police have registered a murder case and are working to identify and catch those involved.
Officers are questioning students, teachers, and witnesses to piece together what led up to this shocking event.