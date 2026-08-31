Chennai teacher Bhuvaneshwari dies by suicide amid alleged dowry harassment
India
A 27-year-old private school teacher from Kovilambakkam, Chennai, Bhuvaneshwari, died by suicide. She was married in September 2024 and left behind a one-year-old son.
Her family says she faced mental and physical abuse from her husband and in-laws over ongoing dowry demands.
Police register dowry death case
According to her family, they gave a car worth ₹15 lakh and gold during the wedding, but the demands kept coming.
Tensions reportedly rose after their son's recent birthday when a gold chain gifted by her parents became an issue.
After Bhuvaneshwari's father filed a complaint, police registered a case under laws that address unnatural deaths linked to dowry within seven years of marriage.