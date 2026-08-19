Chennai Teynampet-Saidapet flyover delayed 5 months to February 2027

To work around the Metro issue, the highways department has approved a redesign using portal pillars instead of central ones for 45 supports near Nandanam and Teynampet stations.

This tweak helps fit the flyover onto Anna Salai's tricky widths (28 to 40 meters) and aims to keep traffic disruptions in check while staying within the ₹621 crore budget.

Expect ongoing diversions until everything wraps up in 2027.