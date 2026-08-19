Chennai Teynampet-Saidapet flyover delayed 5 months to February 2027
India
Chennai's much-awaited Teynampet-Saidapet flyover, meant to ease traffic on Anna Salai, is facing a five-month delay. The new completion date is February 2027 instead of September 2026.
Construction is about 70% done, but engineers hit a snag near Nandanam-Teynampet because the metro foundations underneath didn't line up as planned.
Highways department approves portal pillars
To work around the Metro issue, the highways department has approved a redesign using portal pillars instead of central ones for 45 supports near Nandanam and Teynampet stations.
This tweak helps fit the flyover onto Anna Salai's tricky widths (28 to 40 meters) and aims to keep traffic disruptions in check while staying within the ₹621 crore budget.
Expect ongoing diversions until everything wraps up in 2027.