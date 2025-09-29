Chennai to microchip dogs to tackle abandonment issue

How the new system will work

Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran explained that microchips will make it easier to track owners if their dogs go missing or get abandoned.

Dog owners will now need to register their pets on a new online portal—vets have to approve each registration—and the GCC will handle stray dog registrations too.

Plus, scanning machines are coming soon so vaccination records can be checked on the spot, especially after concerns about rabies shot delays were raised at the meeting.

The city also plans to share info about NGOs that can help injured or sick pups.