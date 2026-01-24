Chennai: Traffic diversions for Republic Day rehearsals
Hey Chennai, if you're planning to be out and about, heads-up: major traffic changes are coming for Republic Day celebrations.
On January 19, 21, and 23 (the rehearsal days), Kamarajar Salai between Gandhi Statue and War Memorial will be closed from 6am to 9:30am.
All this is to prep for the big event on January 26.
What's changing on the roads?
If you usually drive from Adyar to Parrys Corner, your route's getting switched up—commercial vehicles will detour through R.K. Mutt Road and Anna Salai, while busses and other vehicles get sent via R.K. Salai and nearby roads.
Several junctions (like Dr. Natesan Road and Wallajah Road) will block access to Kamarajar Salai, so expect diversions toward Ice House or Bells Road instead.
Why does it matter?
Whether you're headed to class or just meeting up with friends, these changes could mess with your morning plans—especially if you rely on public transport near Anna Square Bus Terminus (which shifts temporarily to Chintadripet Railway Station).
Best bet: check your route before heading out!