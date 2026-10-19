Chennai wakes to intense flooding after Parrys Corner's reported 36cm
India
Chennai woke up to intense flooding after Parrys Corner reportedly received 36cm of rain overnight, leaving many streets waterlogged and daily life disrupted.
Chief Minister Vijay inspected the Chennai Corporation's control center at Ripon Buildings as scheduled.
An orange alert is out for Chennai, Tiruchi, Coimbatore and the Nilgiris, with more downpours likely.
Knee-deep water at Tiruvottiyur maternity hospital
Key spots like Parrys Corner saw major flooding, with knee-deep water near Tiruvottiyur's maternity hospital and a collapsed Navaratri pandal.
Traffic took a hit at places like Gemini flyover.
The northeast monsoon isn't letting up yet, so more rain is expected across Tamil Nadu.