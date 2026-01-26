Chennai weather: Expect rain and thunderstorms this weekend

What else to know

Daytime temperatures will hover around 29°C, dipping to about 22°C at night.

The wet spell is expected to ease up from Tuesday onwards, leading to drier weather as January wraps up.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has already seen over twice its usual rainfall for this time of year—26mm since January started—so if you're heading out or making plans near the coast, it's smart to stay updated on weather alerts.