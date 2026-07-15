Chennai worker V. Murugan dies after not taking anti-rabies shots
India
A 45-year-old construction worker in Chennai, V. Murugan, died July 15 after not getting medical help for a stray dog bite he got a month earlier.
The bite happened in Chitra Nagar, Kotturpuram, but Murugan did not take anti-rabies shots, reportedly because of his struggles with alcohol.
Police are now looking into what happened.
Murugan collapsed at work July 14
Murugan's health took a turn for the worse when he collapsed at work July 14.
He was taken to Saidapet Government Hospital and given an injection for the dog bite, but fainted again early the next morning and was declared dead at Government Royapettah Hospital.
His body is being examined as police continue their investigation.