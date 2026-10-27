Chennai's Tasmac mandates digital payments above ₹1,000 from November 1
India
From November 1, if you're buying liquor worth more than ₹1,000 at any Tasmac shop in Chennai, you'll need to pay digitally (no cash allowed).
This move is all about making things more transparent and stopping shops from overcharging.
Heads up: from January 1, 2027, this digital payment rule will kick in for purchases above ₹500 too.
Tasmac mandates official systems, receipts, penalties
Tasmac is rolling out real-time transaction records and putting up clear notice boards at every outlet so everyone knows the drill.
Staff can't use personal QR codes or accounts: everything has to go through official systems, with receipts given for each sale.
If anyone breaks these rules, they'll face disciplinary action, keeping things fair for buyers and sellers alike.