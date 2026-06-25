Chetan Chaudhary family denies role in Ketan Agarwal Lohagad death
India
After 25-year-old Ketan Agarwal was allegedly pushed off Lohagad Fort, the family of Chetan Chaudhary, one of the accused, strongly denies he played a role.
Chetan's father says his son was "standing far away" during the incident and insists they barely know Siya Goyal, the other accused.
The family also feels media coverage has been unfair, with Chetan's uncle calling him "innocent."
Police find 2000+ calls, suspects confess
Despite these denials, police say their investigation uncovered more than 2000 calls between Goyal and Chaudhary after Agarwal's death.
Both suspects have confessed to planning the murder, which was first believed to be an accident.
The victim's father claims Goyal had tried to harm his son before, adding another layer to this tragic case.