Chhagan Bhujbal says Maharashtra not facing fuel shortage, urges calm
India
Worried about running out of fuel? Maharashtra's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal wants everyone to relax: there's no shortage in the state, even with all the global energy drama.
Diesel and gasoline sales shot up (by 52% and 23%) just because of rumors, but Bhujbal is urging people not to hoard or panic buy.
Sujata Sharma: India's fuel stocks healthy
India's fuel stocks are actually in good shape, according to Sujata Sharma of the Petroleum Ministry.
The recent spike in demand, thanks to farming season and people switching pumps due to price differences, has caused some local hiccups, but oil companies are topping up supplies every day.
Officials are also making sure LPG and PNG supplies keep flowing smoothly across Maharashtra.