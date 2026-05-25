Chhagan Bhujbal says Maharashtra not facing fuel shortage, urges calm India May 25, 2026

Worried about running out of fuel? Maharashtra's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal wants everyone to relax: there's no shortage in the state, even with all the global energy drama.

Diesel and gasoline sales shot up (by 52% and 23%) just because of rumors, but Bhujbal is urging people not to hoard or panic buy.