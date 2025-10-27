Next Article
Chhath Puja 2025: Delhi CM declares public holiday
India
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has wished everyone a happy Chhath Puja and declared Monday, October 27, 2025, a public holiday in the capital.
The four-day festival honoring the Sun God is especially big for folks from Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal.
Gupta highlighted that special arrangements have been made along the Yamuna so people can celebrate safely.
What to expect on roads today
Schools, most private colleges, and government offices are closed today, but private offices are still open.
Public transport—like Delhi Metro and buses—is running as usual. Essential services such as hospitals won't be affected.
If you're heading out to join festivities or just commute, keep an eye on traffic updates since there's an advisory in place for smoother travel.