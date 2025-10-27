Cyclone Montha to intensify into severe cyclonic storm by tomorrow
Cyclone Montha is gearing up to turn into a severe cyclonic storm by October 28, according to the IMD.
It's moving northwest over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to several coastal districts.
Red alert in several coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh
The cyclone could mean serious flooding and damage in parts of Andhra Pradesh—red alerts are out for places like Kakinada, Krishna, and Nellore.
Odisha and Tamil Nadu are also on watch with orange alerts.
Schools have been closed in several high-risk districts of Andhra Pradesh; in Tamil Nadu and Odisha, schools remain open as per the latest available information.
Disaster teams are ready, and evacuations have started where needed.
If you're nearby: stay indoors if possible, keep emergency supplies handy, and follow official updates for your safety.