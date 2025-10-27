Cyclone Montha to intensify into severe cyclonic storm by tomorrow

Red alert in several coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh

The cyclone could mean serious flooding and damage in parts of Andhra Pradesh—red alerts are out for places like Kakinada, Krishna, and Nellore.

Odisha and Tamil Nadu are also on watch with orange alerts.

Schools have been closed in several high-risk districts of Andhra Pradesh; in Tamil Nadu and Odisha, schools remain open as per the latest available information.

Disaster teams are ready, and evacuations have started where needed.

If you're nearby: stay indoors if possible, keep emergency supplies handy, and follow official updates for your safety.