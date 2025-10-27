PM Modi to inaugurate Jewar airport in November 2025
Big news for flyers: Prime Minister Modi is set to open the Noida International Airport at Jewar in November 2025.
The first phase covers a massive 3,300 acres, has one runway, and can handle up to 12 million passengers a year—plus about 150 flights daily.
This is expected to help ease the crowds at Delhi's airport and make air travel smoother across North India.
Major cities to be connected by direct flights
Within about a month of opening, flights from Jewar will connect you straight to major cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. The airport's still getting final checks before takeoff.
Looking ahead, it'll expand to five runways over nearly 12,000 acres with plans for handling up to 300 million passengers every year—a huge leap for Indian aviation.
Airlines gearing up for takeoff
Jewar Airport isn't just about flights—it's expected to give the regional economy a real boost as both a cargo and passenger hub.
Airlines like IndiGo and Akasa Air are already lining up new routes from here.
With ₹12,000 crore invested in building it all out, this is set to be a game-changer for jobs and growth around Noida.