SC defers bail hearing of Delhi riots 'masterminds' to October 31

Accused have been in jail for over 5 years

It's been over five years since their arrest, but the group is still behind bars while they fight the charges and wait for their day in court.

This latest delay happened after the government asked for more time to respond.

Earlier this year, the Delhi High Court denied bail to several accused, summarizing that violent conspiracies—not peaceful protest—were at the heart of what happened.

The case continues to draw attention due to its political impact and ongoing debates about protest rights in India.