SC defers bail hearing of Delhi riots 'masterminds' to October 31
The Supreme Court has pushed the bail hearing for Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, and others accused of alleged conspiracy behind the February 2020 Delhi riots to October 31.
The violence broke out during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), leading to 53 deaths and over 700 injuries.
The accused face serious charges under anti-terror laws and provisions of the IPC for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots.
Accused have been in jail for over 5 years
It's been over five years since their arrest, but the group is still behind bars while they fight the charges and wait for their day in court.
This latest delay happened after the government asked for more time to respond.
Earlier this year, the Delhi High Court denied bail to several accused, summarizing that violent conspiracies—not peaceful protest—were at the heart of what happened.
The case continues to draw attention due to its political impact and ongoing debates about protest rights in India.