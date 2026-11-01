Chhath Puja 2026: Nahay Khay, Kharna, Sandhya and Usha Arghya

Chhath Puja is coming up from November 13 to 16, 2026, a big festival where people thank the Sun God (Surya Dev) and Chhathi Maiya.

The celebration starts with Nahay Khay (a ritual bath and meal), moves to Kharna (a day of fasting), and wraps up with two main offerings: one at sunset (Sandhya Arghya) on November 15, and another at sunrise (Usha Arghya) on November 16.