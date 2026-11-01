Chhath Puja 2026: Nahay Khay, Kharna, Sandhya and Usha Arghya
India
Chhath Puja is coming up from November 13 to 16, 2026, a big festival where people thank the Sun God (Surya Dev) and Chhathi Maiya.
The celebration starts with Nahay Khay (a ritual bath and meal), moves to Kharna (a day of fasting), and wraps up with two main offerings: one at sunset (Sandhya Arghya) on November 15, and another at sunrise (Usha Arghya) on November 16.
New Delhi timings, regional celebrations
If you're in New Delhi, the evening offering happens around 5:28pm on November 15, and the morning one is at about 6:44am the next day, though local times might differ.
Chhath Puja is especially huge in Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of Nepal, where families gather by rivers or ponds for prayers together.
You'll also find celebrations across parts of Uttar Pradesh.