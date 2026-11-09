Chhath Puja ends with Usha Arghya at sunrise November 16

Chhath Puja wraps up with the Usha Arghya ritual at sunrise on November 16, 2026.

If you're planning to join in or just curious, here are the sunrise times:

Kolkata sees the sun first at 5:50am. Patna and Chennai at 6:08am. Varanasi at 6:16am. Bengaluru at 6:19am. Delhi at 6:46am and Mumbai just a minute later at 6:47am.