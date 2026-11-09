Chhath Puja ends with Usha Arghya at sunrise November 16
India
Chhath Puja wraps up with the Usha Arghya ritual at sunrise on November 16, 2026.
If you're planning to join in or just curious, here are the sunrise times:
Kolkata sees the sun first at 5:50am. Patna and Chennai at 6:08am. Varanasi at 6:16am. Bengaluru at 6:19am. Delhi at 6:46am and Mumbai just a minute later at 6:47am.
Chhath Puja 4-day ritual sequence
This four-day festival starts on November 13 with Nahay Khay. Day two (Kharna) followed on November 14.
On November 15 came Sandhya Arghya for the setting sun. The big finish is Usha Arghya: devotees stand in water as the sun rises, offering fruits and thekua.
After that comes Parana, which marks the end of fasting and wraps up the celebrations.