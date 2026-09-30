Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar couple arrested selling 1-month-old baby for over ₹1L
India
A couple from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, has been arrested after selling their one-month-old baby for more than ₹1 lakh.
The case surfaced on September 20, when the mother went to police and said she had been beaten up, and the baby was eventually found safe in Hyderabad, over 550km away, after being passed through several hands.
Seven arrested including suspected fake doctor
Police have arrested seven people so far, including the parents, two intermediaries, and a suspected fake doctor.
They've also seized phones and a gold chain bought with the sale money.
Investigations are ongoing to ascertain whether the middlemen, including the fake doctor, have sold other children in the past.