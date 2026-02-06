Chhattisgarh: 10-year-old boy killed by police tow van India Feb 06, 2026

On Friday morning in Chhattisgarh, a traffic police tow van hit two siblings from behind while they were walking to school near the Chief Minister's residence.

The boy died instantly; his sister was rushed to Ambedkar Hospital and remains in critical condition.

The crash caused panic, with locals quickly stepping in to help and traffic coming to a standstill.