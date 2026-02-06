Chhattisgarh: 10-year-old boy killed by police tow van
India
On Friday morning in Chhattisgarh, a traffic police tow van hit two siblings from behind while they were walking to school near the Chief Minister's residence.
The boy died instantly; his sister was rushed to Ambedkar Hospital and remains in critical condition.
The crash caused panic, with locals quickly stepping in to help and traffic coming to a standstill.
Driver fled the scene
The tow van driver fled right after the accident. Police have filed a case and are checking CCTV footage from the area to piece together what happened.
Authorities have launched a search to trace the accused, but the search for the driver is ongoing.