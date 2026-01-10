Next Article
Chhattisgarh: 19-year-old woman sexually assaulted, police driver among accused
India
A 19-year-old woman in Korba, Chhattisgarh was allegedly raped by five men—including a police emergency vehicle driver—on January 8.
She was called to an isolated house by someone she knew. After the assault, she managed to reach her home and told her family, who quickly got her medical help and contacted the police.
What's happening now
Police have detained two suspects so far, including the emergency vehicle driver. Three others are still being tracked down.
The case has moved to Bankimongra station for investigation.
Korba's Superintendent of Police Siddharth Tiwari said efforts are on to trace three other accused.