Chhattisgarh: 19-year-old woman sexually assaulted, police driver among accused India Jan 10, 2026

A 19-year-old woman in Korba, Chhattisgarh was allegedly raped by five men—including a police emergency vehicle driver—on January 8.

She was called to an isolated house by someone she knew. After the assault, she managed to reach her home and told her family, who quickly got her medical help and contacted the police.