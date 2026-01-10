3 arrested for murder of Jhansi's first woman auto driver

On January 10, Jha's car was found abandoned on the Notghat bridge over the Betwa River. The police intensified their search and eventually located him on a dirt road from Bhagwantpura to Karguan. When confronted by the police, Jha opened fire but was shot in the leg during retaliatory fire. He has since been admitted to a medical college for treatment.

Motive revealed

Superintendent of Police (City) Preeti Singh revealed that Jha and Chaudhary had a love affair six or seven years ago. They were married in a temple, but the marriage was short-lived as Chaudhary left him. Unable to cope with the separation, Jha planned her murder as an act of revenge for what he perceived as betrayal. He chose their wedding anniversary night to carry out the crime while she was driving her auto-rickshaw.