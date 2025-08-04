Next Article
Chhattisgarh: 2 dead, 3 injured in car plunge off bridge
On Monday in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, a trip to Bhuteshwarnath Temple turned tragic when a car carrying five people plunged off a bridge into the Sargi rivulet.
Police say a sudden tire burst caused the driver to lose control, sending the vehicle 25 feet down into the water.
Locals, police joined rescue efforts
Locals and police rushed to help, using a crane to pull the car out. Sadly, Lokesh Sahu and Pankaj Das didn't make it.
The three others were injured and first treated nearby before being moved to Raipur for further care.
The accident happened within Fingeshwar police station limits.