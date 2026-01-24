Chhattisgarh: 20-day-old baby rescued from well after monkey attack
India
A wild scene unfolded in Sevni village, Chhattisgarh, when a monkey grabbed a 20-day-old baby girl from her mom and dropped her into an open well.
Thanks to quick-thinking villagers, she was pulled out within minutes—her diaper actually helped her float until help arrived.
Villagers and nurse save the day
Nurse Rajeshwari Rathore, who happened to be nearby for a religious event, gave the baby CPR and cleared water from her mouth.
After some care at the hospital and a move to the ICU, doctors say she's stable and getting better.
The father, Arvind Rathore, praised the nurse and warned about the growing presence of wild animals and the risk to children and families.