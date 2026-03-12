Chhattisgarh: 296 deaths in industrial accidents in last 3 years

Minister says workers provided safety gear

The state has over 7,300 factories, with almost 1,000 labeled as "hazardous" or worse due to risky processes and chemical storage.

Even though the minister said workers should receive protective gear such as helmets and gloves, incidents like a blast on January 22 in which six workers died, show that safety isn't always taken seriously.

Minister Dewangan said families of victims are being supported and legal action is underway against factories breaking the rules.