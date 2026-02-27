Chhattisgarh: 4 men killed, 1 critically injured in late-night crash

Trailer driver arrested, case registered

The collision was so severe that all five SUV passengers were trapped inside.

Police spent two hours using gas cutters to free them, but sadly, four didn't survive—Chhatrapal Ratre (37), Vishal Lahre (25), Anmol Lahre (14), and Sonu Miri (28).

The fifth person, Prakash Ratre, is being treated at CIMS hospital.

The trailer driver has been arrested and a case registered.

The wrecked vehicles blocked the highway for some time before being cleared away.