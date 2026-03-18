Chhattisgarh: 5 killed in 2 separate road accidents

Truck driver arrested, vehicle seized

Police arrested the truck driver and seized his vehicle. It took hours to clear the blocked road using heavy machinery.

In the second accident, on Tuesday night (March 17, 2026), an unknown vehicle hit a motorcycle carrying Nanki Bai, 60, and her granddaughter Manisha Kumari, 9, near Jampani Hills; both died at the scene.

The driver fled, and police are still searching for the driver.