Chhattisgarh: 5 killed in 2 separate road accidents
India
Five people died in two separate road accidents in Korba district, Chhattisgarh, on March 17 and 18.
In the Wednesday morning crash near Nunera village, a coal-laden trailer truck ran over three young men riding a motorcycle, Brijpal Singh Kanwar, 26, Mangal Singh, 28, and Om Prakash, 24, killing them instantly.
Truck driver arrested, vehicle seized
Police arrested the truck driver and seized his vehicle. It took hours to clear the blocked road using heavy machinery.
In the second accident, on Tuesday night (March 17, 2026), an unknown vehicle hit a motorcycle carrying Nanki Bai, 60, and her granddaughter Manisha Kumari, 9, near Jampani Hills; both died at the scene.
The driver fled, and police are still searching for the driver.