Chhattisgarh Board to release Class 10 and 12 results soon
India
Heads up, Chhattisgarh students: CGBSE is set to announce Class 10 and 12 exam results any day now.
DigiLocker already shows a "coming soon" alert, and going by last year's early May timeline, the wait shouldn't be long.
Once they're out, just head to cg.results.nic.in or cgbse.nic.in and punch in your roll number to see your scores.
Chhattisgarh Class 12 Hindi exam rescheduled
The Class 12 Hindi exam had to be rescheduled after the paper leaked on social media and was found to have significant similarities with the original.
This led to last-minute changes for students and pushed the education department to look into how it happened.
If you were caught up in that chaos, you definitely weren't alone!