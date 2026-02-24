Chhattisgarh budget 2026-27: Bastar, girl empowerment, and more
Chhattisgarh just rolled out a ₹1.72 lakh crore budget for 2026-27, with a big focus on making growth more inclusive and boosting infrastructure.
The "SANKALP" theme (expanded as Samaveshi Vikas, Adhosanrachna, Nivesh, Kushal Manav Sansadhan, Antyoday, Livelihood and Policy se Parinam tak) aims at accelerating the state's development, supporting skilled human resources, building better roads, and attracting investment across the state.
Budget focuses on girl empowerment and on leveling up Bastar
This budget stands out for its strong push toward girl empowerment—the Rani Durgavati Scheme provides ₹1.5 lakh to girls when they turn 18.
Bastar region gets special attention too: funds for Education Cities, new medical colleges, and better internet aim to level up opportunities where they're needed most.
Big investments in irrigation projects and industrial parks mean more jobs and improved connectivity—especially in places that have faced challenges in the past.
For young people in Chhattisgarh, this could mean more chances to study, work, and stay connected right at home.