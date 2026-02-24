Chhattisgarh budget 2026-27: Bastar, girl empowerment, and more

Budget focuses on girl empowerment and on leveling up Bastar

This budget stands out for its strong push toward girl empowerment—the Rani Durgavati Scheme provides ₹1.5 lakh to girls when they turn 18.

Bastar region gets special attention too: funds for Education Cities, new medical colleges, and better internet aim to level up opportunities where they're needed most.

Big investments in irrigation projects and industrial parks mean more jobs and improved connectivity—especially in places that have faced challenges in the past.

For young people in Chhattisgarh, this could mean more chances to study, work, and stay connected right at home.